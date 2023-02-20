Amalgamated Bank Acquires 930 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Roblox by 41.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 14.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after buying an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 69.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908,270 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,776 shares of company stock worth $17,866,597 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Down 6.2 %

Roblox stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.96.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

