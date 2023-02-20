Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,922,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coty by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 289,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Coty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,317,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,924,000 after buying an additional 4,469,638 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

