Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $116.72 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $221.71. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

