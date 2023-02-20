Amalgamated Bank Buys 442 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

