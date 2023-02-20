Amalgamated Bank Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 56,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Brink’s by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 469,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Brink’s by 657.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

BCO stock opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.37. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

