Amalgamated Bank Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,632 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of ACGL opened at $67.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

