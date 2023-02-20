Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,611 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,548 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 90.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 549,492 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 492.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 414,711 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 159.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 344,525 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 952,533 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 327,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 314.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 363,680 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 276,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Tripadvisor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.