Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,831 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,099,208 shares of company stock worth $8,191,917 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

