Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 10.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,653,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 153,851 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Avient by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avient by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

AVNT stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

