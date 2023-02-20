Amalgamated Bank Sells 305 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth $36,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $63.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $129.21.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.