Amalgamated Bank Sells 305 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth $36,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Enovis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $63.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $129.21.
Enovis Company Profile
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
See Also
