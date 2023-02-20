Amalgamated Bank Sells 373 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 506.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 379.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day moving average is $106.10.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

