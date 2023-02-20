Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 551,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $996.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,974 shares of company stock worth $3,347,000 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

