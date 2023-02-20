Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. SWS Partners increased its position in Ambarella by 7.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 39,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ambarella by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA stock opened at $93.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,736.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,406,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More

