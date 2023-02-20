American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $94.27 on Monday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

