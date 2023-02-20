Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Atkore by 61.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Up 0.6 %

Atkore stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $153.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,935 shares of company stock worth $5,137,374 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.