AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB stock opened at $179.27 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

