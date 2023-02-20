AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Holdings Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 457.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 208.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 217,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 104.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,204,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AZZ by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

