Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 790,828 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 211.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 567,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 385,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 8,939.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 276,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after acquiring an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,783 shares of company stock worth $2,338,384. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RingCentral Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $36.97 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $155.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.