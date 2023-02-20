Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,614 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.1 %

ACGL stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Arch Capital Group Profile



Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

