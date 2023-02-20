Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Targa Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 20.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Targa Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 835,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,884,000 after buying an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.