Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,519,000 after purchasing an additional 207,214 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,437,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after acquiring an additional 941,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $212.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.60. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.