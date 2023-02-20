Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 78 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.6 %

FCNCA stock opened at $761.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $885.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $805.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.