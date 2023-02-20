Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BECN stock opened at $61.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

