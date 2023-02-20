Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.