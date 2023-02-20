Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 526 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $37,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 126.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $59.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.