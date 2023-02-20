Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $210.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

