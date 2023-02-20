Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $179.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day moving average is $146.99. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

