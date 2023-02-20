Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after purchasing an additional 819,223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 165.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,235,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 769,857 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $25,374,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 670,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after buying an additional 386,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 114.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Articles

