Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

