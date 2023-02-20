Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.91.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $296.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.99. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

