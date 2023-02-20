Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insulet Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $296.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.99. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.74.
Insulet Profile
Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.