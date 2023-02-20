Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,383,000 after buying an additional 42,745 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

