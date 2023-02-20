Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,777 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,777 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $83,447.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Z opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 112,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Zillow Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Zillow Group

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

