Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,679 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BG opened at $97.57 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.