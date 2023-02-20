Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,597,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $102,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Cabot by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Cabot Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CBT opened at $79.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.26%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

