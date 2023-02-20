California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 55,850 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sonos by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sonos Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.63, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.
