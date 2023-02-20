California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 55,850 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sonos by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.63, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

Insider Activity at Sonos

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.