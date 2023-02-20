California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

