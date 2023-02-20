California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 13,146 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,783. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

