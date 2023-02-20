California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 44,535 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $34.20 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 343.48%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

