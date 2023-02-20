California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 510.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 5,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3,435.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of MSTR opened at $294.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $522.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.45.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The business had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

