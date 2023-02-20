California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,015 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

