California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 295.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,202 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $26,242,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 160.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after buying an additional 504,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 24.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,033,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 203,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $10,636,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SKY stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,333,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,333,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKY shares. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

