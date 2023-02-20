Chandra Vargeese Sells 10,249 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at $429,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE opened at $4.75 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,071 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

