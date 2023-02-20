Chandra Vargeese Sells 10,249 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at $429,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance
WVE opened at $4.75 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
