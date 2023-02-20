Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.75 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

