Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 1,907.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BVN opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

