Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $100,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Comstock Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

