Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 209,957 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 419.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 209,957 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hecla Mining by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,277,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL opened at $5.17 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

