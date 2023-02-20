Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 496 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $135.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.