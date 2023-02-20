Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 885.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 336,281 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 78.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 29.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after buying an additional 284,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $364,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.