Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,014 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,830,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atkore by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 495,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 49,870 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Atkore by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter.

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $146.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $153.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

