Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Angi were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

